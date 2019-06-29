2015〜19年は史上最も暑い5年間になる可能性＝国連

スプートニク日本
最終的なデータは今年末に明らかになるが、今年１月〜５月は過去の同期間に比べ、観測史上３番目に暑かった。
ＷＭＯは、暑さはより強まっていくうえ、暑い時期の開始が早まる一方で終了時期が遅くなって長引くようになると見ている。
フランス南部では２８日、同国の観測史上最も暑い気温に達し、４４．３度を記録した。スペインでは異常な猛暑から２人が死亡した。
This Friday we are feeling the heat in Europe🔥 This animation shows differences in land surface temperature measured by @CopernicusEU #Sentinel3 in #France between 13 May and 26 June. Temperatures are expected to rise over 40°C in the next days☀️ #heatwave #FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/B75PkGeGkW— ESA EarthObservation (@ESA_EO) 28 июня 2019 г.
