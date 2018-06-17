「巨大な対比」　英メディア、露とサウジの女性ファンの外見に注目【写真】

スプートニク日本
デイリー・メール紙の記者らは、両国それぞれの代表者らの間の「巨大な対比」を指摘。ロシア人女性らが国の象徴をあしらったタンクトップ姿でスタジアムにやって来た一方で、サウジアラビアからやって来た女性らはパランジャやヒジャブを着用し、女性サッカーファンらの顔は緑色のファン用マフラーや医療用マスクで覆われていた。
Check out the World cup female fans of Russia and Saudi Arabia..what a sharp contrast!— MAX 102.3 FM (@Max1023FM) 15 июня 2018 г.
Saudi women were permitted to watch football at a stadium in the kingdom for the first time in January.
#MaxBreakfast @DebsExtra @MarkOtabor / Whatsapp: 0809-666-1023 #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/XzBWWelGjN
サウジアラビアの女性住民に対して、スタジアムでのサッカーの試合観戦が初めて許可されたのは、２０１８年１月のことだった。
