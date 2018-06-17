登録
06:38 2018年06月17日
サッカーW杯2018
「巨大な対比」　英メディア、露とサウジの女性ファンの外見に注目

「巨大な対比」　英メディア、露とサウジの女性ファンの外見に注目【写真】

英タブロイド紙「デイリー・メール」が、モスクワで行われたサッカーＷ杯ロシア大会開幕戦での、ロシアとサウジアラビアからの女性サッカーファンらの外見を比較している。

デイリー・メール紙の記者らは、両国それぞれの代表者らの間の「巨大な対比」を指摘。ロシア人女性らが国の象徴をあしらったタンクトップ姿でスタジアムにやって来た一方で、サウジアラビアからやって来た女性らはパランジャやヒジャブを着用し、女性サッカーファンらの顔は緑色のファン用マフラーや医療用マスクで覆われていた。

サウジアラビアの女性住民に対して、スタジアムでのサッカーの試合観戦が初めて許可されたのは、２０１８年１月のことだった。

