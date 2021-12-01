登録が完了！
に送られたメールからリンクに進んでください
日本
https://jp.sputniknews.com/20211201/9648657.html
米ミシガン州の学校で発砲事件、3人死亡【動画】
米ミシガン州の学校で発砲事件、3人死亡【動画】
ミシガン州オックスフォード市にある学校で発砲事件が発生し、3人が死亡したほか、8人が負傷した。現地警察が発表した。 2021年12月1日, Sputnik 日本
2021-12-01T08:54+0900
2021-12-01T08:54+0900
米国
事件
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.jp.sputniknews.com/img/08/22/082245_0:180:3073:1908_1920x0_80_0_0_8aaca45894d0c96928c3ddab8b99bffe.jpg
ミシガン州警察によると、死亡した3人の年齢はいずれも14歳から17歳だという。犯人は拘束されているものの、犯行の動機についてはまだ明らかになっていない。発砲事件は白昼の学校で発生した。緊急事態を知らせるシグナルが発動してから5分後に犯人は警察に拘束された。犯人は銃を捨てて投降したという。犯人は15歳の生徒で、自動小銃で武装しており、マガジン一つを使い切って新たなマガジンを装填したところを拘束された。事件についてはジョー・バイデン大統領に報告されている。関連ニュース
Sputnik 日本
feedback.jp@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik 日本
feedback.jp@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ニュース
jp_JP
Sputnik 日本
feedback.jp@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.jp.sputniknews.com/img/08/22/082245_11:0:2742:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_33080b603f2488d33856bf380abc75c8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik 日本
feedback.jp@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
米国, 事件

米ミシガン州の学校で発砲事件、3人死亡【動画】

2021年12月1日, 08:54
© Fotolia / Les Cunliffe米国旗とピストル
米国旗とピストル - Sputnik 日本, 1920, 01.12.2021
© Fotolia / Les Cunliffe
フォローする
ミシガン州オックスフォード市にある学校で発砲事件が発生し、3人が死亡したほか、8人が負傷した。現地警察が発表した。
ミシガン州警察によると、死亡した3人の年齢はいずれも14歳から17歳だという。犯人は拘束されているものの、犯行の動機についてはまだ明らかになっていない。
発砲事件は白昼の学校で発生した。緊急事態を知らせるシグナルが発動してから5分後に犯人は警察に拘束された。犯人は銃を捨てて投降したという。
犯人は15歳の生徒で、自動小銃で武装しており、マガジン一つを使い切って新たなマガジンを装填したところを拘束された。
事件についてはジョー・バイデン大統領に報告されている。
関連ニュース
米ミネソタ州で略奪行為、30人あまりが関与
ロシア船アムール号と衝突の毛ガニ漁船「第八北幸丸」船長に懲役3年の判決
新型コロナウイルス
国際
国内
経済
社会
オピニオン
マルチメディア
ビデオクラブ
政治
© 2021 Sputnik. 全ての権利は保護されています。 18+
ニュース一覧
0
はじめに新しいものはじめに古いもの
loader
放送中
Заголовок открываемого материала
コメント投稿には、
ログインまたは新規登録が必要です
loader
チャットで返信
Заголовок открываемого материала
国際
InternationalEnglish英語MundoEspañolスペイン語
欧州
DeutschlandDeutschドイツ語FranceFrançaisフランス語ΕλλάδαΕλληνικάギリシャ語ItaliaItalianoイタリア語Česká republikaČeštinaチェコ語PolskaPolskiポーランド語СрбиjаСрпскиセルビア語LatvijaLatviešuラトビア語LietuvaLietuviųリトアニア語MoldovaMoldoveneascăモルドバ語БеларусьБеларускiベラルーシ語
ザカフカズ地方
ԱրմենիաՀայերենアルメニア語АҧсныАҧсышәалаアブハジア語Хуссар ИрыстонИронауオセチア語საქართველოქართულიグルジア語AzərbaycanАzərbaycancaアゼルバイジャン語
中東
Sputnik عربيArabicアラブ語TürkiyeTürkçeトルコ語Sputnik ایرانPersianペルシア語Sputnik افغانستانDariダリ―語
中央アジア
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліカザフ語КыргызстанКыргызчаキルギス語OʻzbekistonЎзбекчаウズベク語ТоҷикистонТоҷикӣタジク語
東および東南アジア
Việt NamTiếng Việtベトナム語日本日本語日本語中国中文中国語
南米
BrasilPortuguêsポルトガル語
ニュース一覧ライトニング
08:54米ミシガン州の学校で発砲事件、3人死亡【動画】
08:21ブレント原油、1バレル68ドル下回る　2020年3月以来の暴落
07:10ツィッター　本人の同意なき投稿画像を削除へ
05:59スペースXのイーロン・マスク氏　社員に経営破綻リスクを指摘
04:50コロナ感染者の遺体2体が安置所内で15カ月も忘却　インド
03:45韓国　オミクロン感染者が確認
02:39クリミアの帰属についてベラルーシ大統領が言及
01:30中国で106歳の男性にコロナ・ワクチン接種
00:31愛犬と一緒に波乗り！　ブラジルでイベント開催
昨日米軍戦闘機が青森空港に緊急着陸　民間機8機が欠航
昨日『イカゲーム』がゴッサム・インディペンデント映画賞を受賞　韓国作品では史上初
昨日中国外務省　　オミクロンは北京オリンピックに影響なし
昨日Xiaomi　EVの年間の生産計画台数が明かされる
昨日新型コロナ　新たな変異株「オミクロン株」について分かっていること
昨日スプートニクライト　アラブ首長国連邦でユニバーサルブースターとして承認　
昨日フランス当局、日本人女性に逮捕状　両国籍の実子誘拐の疑いで
昨日NASA　ISSへの宇宙ゴミ接近から宇宙飛行士の船外活動を中止
昨日ワクチン「スプートニク」を開発した研究所の所長が日本におけるオミクロン株とコロナ禍収束の見通しについて語る
昨日ウェールズの灯台に原爆ドーム：「歴史写真家賞」受賞者とファイナリスト発表
昨日「アフリカの人たちのために何かすることが仕事になり・・・」ベナンで働く日本人ビジネスマンのストーリー