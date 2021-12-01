米ミシガン州の学校で発砲事件、3人死亡【動画】
ミシガン州オックスフォード市にある学校で発砲事件が発生し、3人が死亡したほか、8人が負傷した。現地警察が発表した。
ミシガン州警察によると、死亡した3人の年齢はいずれも14歳から17歳だという。犯人は拘束されているものの、犯行の動機についてはまだ明らかになっていない。
Students at Oxford High School, in Michigan, escape their classroom as the potential shooter tries enticing them to open the door.— RealKrisKo (@RealKrisKo) November 30, 2021
It has not been confirmed who it was at the door, but thank god those kids made it to safety!
🙏🙏🙏#Michigan pic.twitter.com/yjlV2rTnkt
発砲事件は白昼の学校で発生した。緊急事態を知らせるシグナルが発動してから5分後に犯人は警察に拘束された。犯人は銃を捨てて投降したという。
MICHIGAN, OXFORD HIGH: 3 dead, 6 injured, a 15 year-old in custody… This mom says her son and some others didn’t want to go to school, implying the threat may have been known.— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) November 30, 2021
A gun-sick nation. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/9NWSTPPuPV
犯人は15歳の生徒で、自動小銃で武装しており、マガジン一つを使い切って新たなマガジンを装填したところを拘束された。
事件についてはジョー・バイデン大統領に報告されている。
関連ニュース