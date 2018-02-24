ＦＢで３Ｄ投稿が可能に【写真】

スプートニク日本
ユーザーはマウスの左ボタンあるいは指でホールドすることで、３Ｄモデルを回転させることができる。
This is seriously cool! @Facebook now supports 3D files. Good one @LEGO_Group 🤓 pic.twitter.com/HJkouYENuY— Kim 🍕 (@KimAtEssence) 22 февраля 2018 г.
フェイスブックのコミュニティでは既に、ブロック玩具メーカー「レゴ」がインコの画像を、映画『ジュラシック・ワールド』が恐竜の画像を投稿。他にも、家具のネット通販を手掛ける「ウェイフェア」などが３Ｄ画像を投稿している。
3D posts to appear in your #Facebook News Feed as @LEGO and @Sony publish content featuring 3D rotatable objects. For more on this and the rest of today’s digital news, head to the #DailyDigitalEdit https://t.co/CiI5NGCha6 pic.twitter.com/LFf7j1J6xM— Splendid Comms (@SplendidComms) 21 февраля 2018 г.
