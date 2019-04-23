ＣＩＡ元副長官、ゲーム・オブ・スローンズに登場　「政変？」の声多数

スプートニク日本
「ゲーム・オブ・スローンズ」シーズン８の第２話に、ＣＩＡのデイビット・コーエン元副長官が登場していた。
A perk of working for CIA is world travel. Apparently that sometimes extends to other realms…— CIA (@CIA) 22 апреля 2019 г.
“Little birds,” be on the lookout for a former deputy director of ours wandering through #Westeros in tonight’s episode of #GameOfThrones. pic.twitter.com/DBIzIFKoju
ＣＩＡはこれに注目しツイート。コーエン氏がドラマの舞台、ウェスタロス大陸にいる理由を政変の示唆として認識するなど、様々な声が寄せられた。
「ＣＩＡは転覆させる国も尽きた今、フィクションの国を狙っているわけだ」
CIA ran out of real countries to overthrow so now they're after fictional ones— O. (@NotFakeThrasher) 22 апреля 2019 г.
「ウェスタロスでの政変、ここにたどり着いたか」
Well, regime change in Westeros, here we come— Kevin Hendrickson (@KHendrickson91) 22 апреля 2019 г.
「新説：ＣＩＡがゲーム・オブ・スローンズに勝利する」
new theory: the CIA will win the game of thrones https://t.co/J9S0evVp3f— Ty (@TyMBelt) 22 апреля 2019 г.
