消失か破壊か 　英国でEU離脱テーマのバンクシー作品が消えた【写真】

港町ドーバーの建物の壁全体にアートが登場したのは2017年5月。アートには、労働者がEU旗の12の星の一つをハンマーで削り落とす様子が描かれていた。匿名アーティストのバンクシー氏は自身のインスタグラムで、この絵が自身の作品であることを打ち明けた。作品は100万ポンド（約1億2千956万8785円）の価値があるとされていた。
It would be really sad if this wonderful artwork in Dover that is so poignant and clever has been destroyed.#Banksy #Brexit pic.twitter.com/7X1ydI3qJr— Mike Sole (@mikesole) August 25, 2019
8月25日、この建物の壁は足場で隠され、アートそのものはペンキで塗り潰された。足場を設置したDeal Scaffolding社は、設置の依頼を受けたと発表している。
On behalf of the people of #Dover, I would like to deplore the obliteration of our #Banksy. Cultural vandalism of the highest order. pic.twitter.com/WaUeHChCzT— The Mash Tun, Dover, aka Peter Garstin. (@MashTunDover) August 25, 2019
アートの消失には地元住民が不満の声を上げており、そのうち多くは、建設作業を破壊行為だとしている。
Amongst the last photos I took of Dover’s #banksy. We were thrilled when this appeared on the 7/5/17; today Dover is sad and confused. Perhaps #banksy had a part to play? Perhaps not. Whatever, we are diminished without it. #banksydover #streetart #eu #destinationdover #graffiti pic.twitter.com/jCyAj51uug— Petra Matthews Crow🌍 (@petrafmc11) August 25, 2019
しかし謎なのは、壁画は破壊されたのか、それとも消失したのか、ということだ。もしかしたら、アートが姿を消したのは、謎のアーティストのいつもの冗談に過ぎないのかも？
