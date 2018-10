攻撃を受けた記者が母親へのビデオメッセージを録画【動画】

He thought these were his last moments. But he survived….. #DDNews video journalist Mor Mukut Sharma shared his heart-wrenching ordeal as the dastardly #naxal attack in #Dantewada was underway.

A salインドで世界一高い像が完成 自由の女神像の2倍の高さ【写真・動画】ute to his bravery and courage even in the face of death pic.twitter.com/6LvaFnugn9