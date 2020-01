謎の生物がサーファーの足を襲う　オオメジロザメの仕業か　オーストラリア【動画・写真】

A surfer has undergone surgery after nearly losing his foot in a shark attack off Wollongong. The 59-year-old man was bitten as he sat on his surfboard, managing to swim ashore where fellow surfers jumped into action. https://t.co/bfVShdCMU3 @sarinanastasi #WindangBeach #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/I9XUSmwNZ5