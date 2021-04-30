米ミズーリ州の化学工場で火災発生、住人3000人に避難命令【動画】

火事はミズーリ州セントルイス市内にあるマナー・ケミカル社の工場で発生した。
⚠️🇺🇸#URGENT: Massive chemical plant fire causing evacuations in southwest St. Louis#StLouis l #MO— Intel Point ALERTS (@IntelPointAlert) April 29, 2021
Fire personnel are on scene of a massive fire at the Manor Chemical Company plant on Heege Road. Large explosions occurring.
Residents nearby must evacuate to ensure their safety. pic.twitter.com/Demc3JWtzO
この火災により、半径800メートル以内に暮らす住人、およそ3000人に対して避難命令が発出された。
Breaking: There is a large fire at Manor Chemical Company plant in Affton, Missouri. pic.twitter.com/A4ObaHaeWp— PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) April 29, 2021
目撃者によると、火災現場では爆発音が確認されたという。現在、工場からは黒煙が立ち上がっている。
現場では消防が消火活動を続けている。
