米男子大学生選手１７７人に医師が性的暴行

ＡＰ通信が文書を基に報じるところ、計１６種目の男子選手１７７人が被害を受けた。
An attorney says former Ohio State football players, including some who went on to the NFL, will be among those suing the university over allegations that they were sexually abused decades ago by Dr. Richard Strauss. https://t.co/WBk2TmEx3v— AP Eastern US (@APEastRegion) 18 мая 2019 г.
シュトラウス医師は、大学担当の医師として勤務し、学外の診療所に加え、学内の検査室、更衣室、シャワー、サウナなど至る所で男子生徒に対し性的な行為を行った。
Please see our statement regarding the release of the investigative report of sexual abuse by Dr. Richard Strauss: pic.twitter.com/EZu3IotEPS— Ohio State USG (@usgosu) 18 мая 2019 г.
こうした行為に関する情報が初めて現れたのは１９７９年。だが調査は行われなかった。シュトラウス医師は２００５年に自殺した。
