アイスランドの峡谷、ジャスティン・ビーバーのＭＶが原因で閉鎖

テレビ局３６０によると、『I’ll Show You』のＭＶが公開されたあと、ジャスティン・ビーバーのファン数千人がフャズラオルグリューブル峡谷を訪れた。ファンたちは、立ち入り禁止の場所に入ったり、国立公園の監視員の眼から逃れようとしたという。
これを受け、自然保護当局はフャズラオルグリューブル峡谷を完全に閉鎖することを決めた。
地元当局は、今回の件でジャスティン・ビーバーを非難してはいないとする一方、有名人たちに対し、環境に害を及ぼす可能性がある自身の行動について考えるよう呼びかけた。
過去８年間でアイスランドを訪れた旅行者の数は１５０万人以上に増えた。
ジャスティン・ビーバーは２０１５年に『I’ll Show You』のＭＶを撮影、これまでの再生回数は４億４０００万回。
