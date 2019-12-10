ネットで画像が公開　改良された米国の「刃付き」ミサイルによる攻撃の結末

AGM-144ヘルファイアは、レーザーおよびレーダー誘導機能を備えた米国の「空対地」型ミサイルで、ピンポイント破壊により最小限の損害を与えることを目的に設計された。
(Allegedly US) drone strike targeting a car allegedly carrying members of Turkey-backed Ahrar al-Sham group has killed 3 including a senior commander of Ahrar al-Sham. As per early reports, it appears the drone strike was carried out by high precision AGM 114R9X @Aviation_Intel pic.twitter.com/Znq4c3Oahx— Doc Anomaly (@kennethdockery) December 7, 2019
Another drone strike by US in N. #Aleppo countryside. Car on Azaz-Afrin road destroyed. No one survived. pic.twitter.com/GqR5ZJts5k— Qalaat Al Mudiq (@QalaatAlMudiq) December 7, 2019
秘密裏の改良モデル「ヘルファイヤー」は対象物への接近時に、ミサイル前部に設置された刃がを広げる。爆発する弾頭がないため、ミサイルが破壊するのはターゲットだけであることが想定されている。
画像の状況から判断して、ミサイルが自動車の屋根を貫いた。動画では、ミサイルそのものの残骸が映っており、その中に刃を想起させる破損した物体を識別することができる。
This fragment is reported to have been found at the site of what may have been an RX9 (Hellfire with frikken swords) strike.— Nick Waters (@N_Waters89) December 4, 2019
If you looks closely, you can see what appear to be hinges, as well as being and twisted projections from those hinges.
H/T @obretix, who found this. pic.twitter.com/db7ZOE6S1x
報道では、AGM-114R9Xが軍用無人航空機MQ-9 Reaperから発射される点が強調されている。この間、そのうちの1つがアトメ付近で発見されている。
