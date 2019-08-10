米国トランプ大統領　北朝鮮の金正恩氏がミサイル発射を謝罪

トランプ大統領は、北朝鮮の金正恩氏がミサイル発射に関して謝罪したと書き込んでいる。また金正恩氏の書簡には、米韓合同演習が終わり次第、すぐにも（非核化）協議を再開したいとあった、と打ち明けている。
金正恩氏が、米韓合同演習が終了すればミサイル実験を停止すると約束していることも明らかとなった。
トランプ大統領は、北朝鮮は核兵器がなければ“世界で最も成功した国のひとつ”となる、と綴っている。
トランプ大統領が金正恩氏から書簡を受け取ったというニュースは昨夜伝えられた。
....also a small apology for testing the short range missiles, and that this testing would stop when the exercises end. I look forward to seeing Kim Jong Un in the not too distant future! A nuclear free North Korea will lead to one of the most successful countries in the world!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2019
