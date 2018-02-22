アマゾン創業者、人類の文明を体験する時計建設【動画】

スプートニク日本
時計の高さは１５３メートル。ベゾス氏は同プロジェクトに自身の資金４２００万ドルを投資した。
なお時計は秒、分、時間、さらに日も表示しない。その代り１年に１度音を鳴らす。毎回異なるメロディーが演奏されるという。
Installation has begun—500 ft tall, all mechanical, powered by day/night thermal cycles, synchronized at solar noon, a symbol for long-term thinking—the #10000YearClock is coming together thx to the genius of Danny Hillis, Zander Rose & the whole Clock team! Enjoy the video. pic.twitter.com/FYIyaUIbdJ— Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) 20 февраля 2018 г.
プロジェクトの作成者は、この時計が動いている間に地球では存在するすべての文明が崩壊し、我々が慣れ親しんでいる時間の分類はなくなると考えている。
