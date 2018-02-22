登録
06:06 2018年02月22日
東京+ 3°C
モスクワ-10°C
    検索
    ジェフ・ベゾス氏

    アマゾン創業者、人類の文明を体験する時計建設【動画】

    © AP Photo/ Brent N. Clarke
    テック＆サイエンス
    短縮 ＵＲＬ
    0 0 0

    アマゾンの創業者ジェフ・ベゾス氏が、巨大な機械式時計を組み立てる様子を撮影した動画を公開した。この時計は人間の介入なしに「１万年」稼働するという。

    スプートニク日本

    時計の高さは１５３メートル。ベゾス氏は同プロジェクトに自身の資金４２００万ドルを投資した。

    なお時計は秒、分、時間、さらに日も表示しない。その代り１年に１度音を鳴らす。毎回異なるメロディーが演奏されるという。

    ​プロジェクトの作成者は、この時計が動いている間に地球では存在するすべての文明が崩壊し、我々が慣れ親しんでいる時間の分類はなくなると考えている。

    関連ニュース

    米企業、古代ロシアの舟を基に「スーパーヨット」を建造へ

    露米 月周回軌道ステーション共同建設で合意

    タグ
    テクノ, 米国
    コメント・ガイドディスカッション
    Facebook経由でコメントスプートニク経由でコメント
    • コメント

    新着ニュース

    ニュース一覧
    ニュース一覧

    おすすめ

    マルチメディア

    「ミス・ロシア」の公開キャスティングに参加した女性たち、モスクワ
    「ミス・ロシア」の公開キャスティング
    ペテルブルクのアザラシ「クロシク」　人間から離れたくない
    ペテルブルクのアザラシ「クロシク」　人間から離れたくない
    あなたはスター・ウォーズのどのキャラクター？
    あなたはスター・ウォーズのどのキャラクター？
    登録
    captcha
    ログイン秘密保持規約
    下記の「登録」ボタンをクリックすると、貴殿の個人情報の処理と、個人情報保護方針への貴殿の同意が確認されたことになります。
    パスワードの復元
    captcha
    ログイン秘密保持規約
    登録
    jp.sputniknews.comにプロフィールを持っていますか？
    はいいいえ
    登録
    avatar

    ようこそ

    jp.sputniknews.comにプロフィールを持っていません
    登録パスワードをお忘れですか？秘密保持規約
    登録
    avatar

    ようこそ

    ログイン
    jp.sputniknews.comにプロフィールを持っています
    プロフィールを削除
    jp.sputniknews.comからプロフィールを削除されますか？
    はいいいえ
    プロフィールが削除されました。プロフィールの再現は削除後３０日以内であれば、登録の際のこちらからの送信メールにあるアドレスから可能です。
    閉じる
    コメント・ガイド
    ソーシャルネットワーク上のユーザーアカウントを通じてスプートニクのサイトでユーザー登録および認証を受けたという事実は、本規約に同意したことを意味する。

    ユーザーは自らの振舞が国内法および国際法に違反しないようにしなければならない。ユーザーは議論の他の参加者、また読者や、当該記事の題材となっている人物に対し尊敬をもって発言しなければならない。

    サイト運営者は記事の基本的内容に用いられている言語とは異なる言語でなされたコメントを削除できる。

    sputniknews.comの全言語バージョンで、ユーザーが行ったコメントの編集が行われる可能性がある。

    以下に該当するユーザーのコメントは削除される。

    • 記事のテーマにそぐわないもの
    • 憎悪を煽り立て、人種・民族・性・信教・社会的差別を助長し、少数者の権利を迫害するもの
    • 未成年の権利を侵害し、倫理的損害等、何らかの形態の損害を未成年に与えるもの
    • 過激主義、テロリズムを内容に含み、または、何らかの非合法活動を教唆するもの
    • 他のユーザー、個人ないし法人に対する中傷や脅迫を含み、その名誉や尊厳を傷つけ、または社会的評判を貶めるもの
    • スプートニクを中傷し、または貶める発言
    • プライバシーや通信の秘密を侵し、第三者の個人情報をその人の許可なく拡散させるもの
    • 動物への虐待・暴力シーンを描写し、またはそうしたページへのリンクを張ること
    • 自殺の方法に関する情報を含み、または自殺を教唆するもの
    • 商業的目的を持った発言、適切でない広告、違法な政治的宣伝または、そうした情報を含む別のサイトへのリンクを含むもの
    • 第三者の商品またはサービスを、しかるべき許可なしに宣伝するもの
    • 侮辱的ないし冒涜的表現およびその派生的表現、またはそれら表現を匂わせる字句の使用
    • スパムを含み、スパムの拡散やメッセージの大量配信サービスおよびインターネットビジネスのための素材を宣伝するもの
    • 麻薬・向精神薬の使用を宣伝し、その作成法や使用法に関する情報を含むもの
    • ウィルスなど有害ソフトウェアへのリンクを含むもの
    • そのコメントが、同一または類似の内容を持つ大量のコメントを投下する行動の一環をなす場合（フラッシュモブ）
    • 内容の稀薄な、または意味の把握が困難ないし不可能なメッセージを大量に投稿した場合（フラッド）
    • インターネット上のエチケットを乱し、攻撃的、侮辱的、冒涜的振舞を見せた場合（トローリング）
    • テキストの全体または大部分が大文字で又は空白無しで書かれるなど、言語に対する尊敬を欠く場合
    サイト運営者は、ユーザーがコメントの規則に違反した場合、または、ユーザーの振舞の中に違反の兆候が発見された場合に、事前の通告なしに、ユーザーのページへのアクセスをブロックし、又は、そのアカウントを削除する。

    ユーザーは、moderator.jp@sputniknews.comにメールを送り、自分のアカウントの復元、アクセス禁止の解除を申請することが出来る。

    手紙には次のことが示されていなければならない。

    • 件名は、「アカウントの復元／アクセス禁止解除」
    • ユーザーID
    • 上記規則への違反と認められ、アクセス禁止措置が取られる理由となった行動に対する説明
    モデレーターがアカウントの復元とアクセス禁止の解除が妥当であると判断した場合には、アカウントは復元され、アクセス禁止は解除される。

    再度の規則違反があり、再度のアクセス禁止が行われた場合には、アカウントは復元されず、アクセス禁止は全面的なものとなる。

    モデレーター・チームと連絡を取りたい場合は、電子メールアドレスmoderator.jp@sputniknews.comまで。
    ログイン
    登録パスワードをお忘れですか？秘密保持規約
    ＯＫ