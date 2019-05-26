ロシア最新鋭原子力砕氷船の進水式　サンクトペテルブルク【写真】

スプートニク日本
２５日、ロシアのサンクトペテルブルクで原子力砕氷船「ウラル」の進水式が行われた。
The 3rd Project 22220 nuclear-powered icebreaker, the Ural, was launched today at the Baltic Shipyards in St. Petersburg. https://t.co/3jQmVjxbFP pic.twitter.com/zpzDXbDa8t— Rob Lee (@RALee85) 25 мая 2019 г.
国営原子力企業ロスアトムのアレクセイ・リハチョフ社長は式に出席し、「ウラルは姉妹艦とともに、北極海航路を通年の活動に開放するという私たちの戦略的プロジェクトの中心となる」と述べた。
In a step towards year-round #NorthernSeaRoute navigability, today saw the launch of our nuclear-powered arctic #icebreaker Ural, which can cut through ice up to 3 metres thick. The vessel has 2 cutting edge RITM-200 #nuclearreactors, capable of jointly generating up to 350MW. pic.twitter.com/grEuTYS2rm— Rosatom Global (@RosatomGlobal) 25 мая 2019 г.
ウラルは２０２１年１１月に就役予定。アルクティカは今年１２月、シビーリは２０２０年１１月に就役を予定する。
