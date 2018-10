マクレガーVSヌルマゴメドフ　試合直後に会場で乱闘騒ぎ【動画】

Whtttaaa Dramatic End…entertaining But Disrespectful…By The Way Great Card In T Mobile Arena #UFC229 congratulations Ferguson Fr Yr Comeback Victory…& How Great Match Tht & F*ck Khabib U Dump. Conor McGregor Is Still The Champ May be khabib is 27-0 in cage but outside 0-1 pic.twitter.com/JXOBbgeaWq