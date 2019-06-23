スプートニク日本
このレースは、「中立選手」として出場したシュベンコフ選手とジャマイカのオマル・マクラウド選手の２人の転倒という信じ難い結末で終った。
DRAMA! 😱😱😱— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) 16 июня 2019 г.
McLeod trips on the final hurdle and Shubenkov flies over the line to just about claim the win!#RabatDL #DiamondLeague pic.twitter.com/kjkFjAr9YS
マクラウド選手はバランスを崩し転倒、その際にシュベンコフ選手を引っ掛けてしまった。しかし、シュベンコフ選手は手をいっぱい伸ばし、その指先が先にゴールを切って１位。 どちらの選手も大きなケガはなかったという。
Have you ever seen a photo finish image like it?@s_shubenkov_EN dived for the line as @Warrior_omz caught him coming off the final hurdle, but still managed to equal the meeting record of 13.12!— IAAF Diamond League (@Diamond_League) 17 июня 2019 г.
Watch the video back here: https://t.co/fBP0LSaKwu#DiamondLeague #RabatDL 🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/viEiuyFiQk
