トランプ氏、イラン攻撃１０分前に指令を撤回と明らかに

攻撃中止の理由は、米国の攻撃により１５０人が犠牲になる可能性があり、ドローン撃墜に対する対応としては適当ではないからだという。
....On Monday they shot down an unmanned drone flying in International Waters. We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights when I asked, how many will die. 150 people, sir, was the answer from a General. 10 minutes before the strike I stopped it, not....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 21 июня 2019 г.
トランプ氏は、イランに関しては「急いでいない」と続けた。２０日、イランに対して追加制裁が発動された。
....proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone. I am in no hurry, our Military is rebuilt, new, and ready to go, by far the best in the world. Sanctions are biting & more added last night. Iran can NEVER have Nuclear Weapons, not against the USA, and not against the WORLD!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 21 июня 2019 г.
イランのイスラム革命防衛隊の空軍は先に、撃墜１０分前に米国のドローンに警告信号を送ったと発表した。
The downed spy drone is a document to the #US aggression, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said, adding that #Iran gave the last warning at 3:55 local time pic.twitter.com/nNEzDTTh2w— Tasnim News Agency (@Tasnimnews_EN) 21 июня 2019 г.
