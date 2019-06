価値１億円の中世のチェス駒が引き出しから見つかる【写真】

The #LewisChessmen are so-called as they were found buried on the Island of #Lewis in 1831. Carved in Norway between 1150 & 1200, they are made from walrus tusk & ivory. On 3rd June #Sothebys announced one of 5 missing pieces, a warder, had been found. #FolkloreThursday pic.twitter.com/rr37yEdhdl