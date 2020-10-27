月の太陽面に水の存在　NASAが発見

これに関してNASAのジム・ブライデンスナイン長官はツィッター上に次のような書き込みをしている。
NEWS: We confirmed water on the sunlit surface of the Moon for the 1st time using @SOFIAtelescope. We don’t know yet if we can use it as a resource, but learning about water on the Moon is key for our #Artemis exploration plans. Join the media telecon at https://t.co/vOGoSHt74c pic.twitter.com/7p2QopMhod— Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) October 26, 2020
アルテミス計画（2024年までに米宇宙飛行士の月面着陸を成功させる）の枠内での我々の調査プランには絶対的な意味を持つ。」
これまでは月面上の水は逆に、太陽を向いておらず、熱せられることのない側のクレーターの中であれば見つけられるだろうと考えられてきた。
